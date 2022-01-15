NC weather forecast: Winter storm warning issued for much of North Carolina for Sunday

The warning means there is heavy mixed precipitation expected, including snow of up to 2 inches, ice of up to .25 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour.
"This is going to start as snow for some, but this is really an ice event," ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said. "If we get a prolonged ice event, that's when we can see the power outages, because even if we get a quarter inch of ice, the wind is going to be an issue."
The warning officially goes into effect at midnight Sunday morning and lasts throughout the entire day.
Good morning. Dry today but not tomorrow! Winter storm Warning for the Triangle and areas north and west. Some snow early but this is more of an ice event and that's the big concern. Areas in the warning could see enough ice to cause power outages, especially with gusty winds pic.twitter.com/5hrl3QjIdv— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 15, 2022
These conditions mean everybody should stay home and stay safe during the storm. Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. about what state officials are doing to prepare for the storm.
TIMING
Saturday will be cold with highs around 40 degrees and lows overnight dipping well below freezing. Sunday highs will likely not rise out of the 30s.
The winter storm will begin after midnight Saturday into early Sunday morning and last throughout the entire day.
Most places will see snow in the early hours of Sunday morning, but that will then transition into sleet and freezing rain by the mid-morning.
How long that freezing rain lasts before it turns into rain will largely determine how dangerous of a weather event this turns out to be.
"It's going to be more of a now-casting event during the day tomorrow, because we're probably going to get some phase shifting going on with our temperatures close to critical," Stewart said. ABC11's entire team will be on high alert with live coverage starting at 5 a.m. and lasting as long as it takes to keep you safe. In case you lose power, be sure to charge your devices and have the ABC11 mobile app downloaded.
The freezing rain could last from around 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If that type of prolonged event does take place, conditions could be quite treacherous.
Ice accumulation could be between a glaze and .35 inches. Typically .25 inches is the threshold for tree branches to snap, but with the added problem of strong winds at the end of the storm, it may not even take that much ice accumulation.
Potential for ice accrual tomorrow, especially in our western counties. Power outages could be an issue. Typically a .25" of ice is the threshold for problems with broken branches and power outages...we can reach those totals tomorrow but with the added problem of gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/moiT1EyWeP— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 15, 2022
Once the transition to rain occurs during the afternoon hours, it will be on top of this layer of ice, which will add to the risk of flooding. Highest ice accumulations likely be north and west of Raleigh. Rain will transition back to a wintry mix Sunday night as the low pressure departs and temps drop below freezing.
Wind gusts of up to 30-35 mph will be possible. Wind chills Saturday will be in the 30s. Wind chills Sunday will be in the teens and even single digits through early afternoon.
Specific timing of when this will happen in your neighborhood of course depends on where in central North Carolina you are located. Areas west and north will keep the snow and freezing rain longer, and thus accumulate more of those potentially dangerous conditions.
CONDITIONS
Ice is the biggest threat during this storm. While snow will also likely happen, central North Carolina is in line to get more ice than snow.
Plus, that ice accumulation combined with strong winds on the back end of the storm could create problems for trees--resulting in structural damage and power outages.
The ice will also likely make road conditions hazardous. Everyone should be prepared to stay in their homes Sunday and potentially even Monday morning.
The farther north and west you live the better chance for some snow accumulation early Sunday, quickly turning to sleet and freezing rain so it won't last long. pic.twitter.com/ynUzZcoYTC— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 15, 2022
The snowfall accumulation will be higher north and west of Wake County, with areas like Person County, Orange County and even parts of Durham County seeing 2-3 inches of snow.
Lee, Wake, Warren, Vance and Granville counties can expect around 1-2 inches of snow accumulation. Areas east and south of that line should expect less than an inch of snow.
Ice accumulation is possible for the entire ABC11 viewing area. Spots around Interstate 85, including Orange and Durham counties could see up to .25 inches of ice buildup.
Other areas may only see .1 of an inch of ice accumulation, but that would still be enough to cause problems on the roads and potentially bring down some trees.
