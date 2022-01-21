NC weather: Below freezing temperatures all day Friday, snow starts this afternoon

TIMING

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday is going to be extremely cold all day, with temperatures never rising above freezing.The forecasted high for Raleigh is 30 degrees. The last time our region had a high temperature under 31 degrees was 1,475 days ago on January 7, 2018.That extremely cold weather combined with precipitation means central North Carolina is under a winter storm watch and warning. The watch is in effect for areas west of I-95, with the warning for areas east of I-95.The cold also means roads could already be icy--especially those elevated areas like bridges and overpasses. Follow Traffic Tracker Kim Deaner on Twitter for continued updates on road conditions.Friday is starting out cold but without any snow or ice. The radar in the region appears mostly quiet, and it will remain that way all morning.Snow and ice are not expected to begin until at least noon, but more likely not until 3 or 4 p.m.The wintry precipitation will begin in the Sandhills and push north, transitioning to snow the farther north it pushes. That sleet in the Sandhills will limit how much snow accumulation the area will get.One question that remains with this storm is how far north the snow bands will push. It could mean the difference of no snow accumulation or a couple inches for areas like Orange, Durham and Person counties.The storm itself will come and go relatively quickly. The system will push out of the region around midnight Saturday morning.Temperatures will drop into the teens Saturday morning and only rise up to the mid 30s Saturday. The skies will be clear and sunny Saturday.The winter storm watch in the region is set to expire at 4 a.m. Saturday. The winter storm warning will last until 7 a.m. Saturday.Please be careful if you must get out and drive Saturday morning, as the roads could still be slick.The storm is still expected to only leave behind minor impacts for most of central North Carolina. However, areas east of I-95 will likely see moderate impacts.Snowfall could reach 3-4 inches in areas of Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson and Wayne counties east of I-95.A circular area outside that spot will begin to see a tapering off of snow totals, with Wake County likely to see anywhere from 1-3 inches, and areas like Durham, Orange, Moore and Cumberland counties seeing a dusting to 2 inches.Ice accumulation is possible too, but this is really more likely south of the region. The southern most points of Cumberland and Sampson counties could see around .10 of an inch of ice. The higher ice risk is even farther south toward Wilmington.Schools announced delays and closures for Friday as winter weather nears central North Carolina.to see an updated list of closings in the area.If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is byThe phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.Organization Name:Type of Organization: (school, church, business, daycare, government office)Mailing Address:Organization's Phone Number:Contact Person:Contact's Email:Contact's Mobile Phone: