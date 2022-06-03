Education

Dean of NCCU School of Law found dead in Colorado hotel

EMBED <>More Videos

Dean of NCCU School of Law found dead in Colorado hotel

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The dean of the North Carolina Central University School of Law was found dead in her hotel room Thursday, the university announced.

Browne C. Lewis was attending a conference at the time of her death. She joined the university back in 2020.

During her tenure she led an effort to get NCCU reaccredited with the American Bar Association (ABA). The university said enrollment consistently increased year-over-year and bar passage rates have been above average.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

NCCU said they will share details in the coming days on how they will celebrate Lewis' life and contribution to the university.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamcoloradonccollege
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Half of Raleigh's city pools still closed due to lack of lifeguards
NC attorney suggests dog's vocal cords be surgically removed
Potential tropical system developing in the Gulf
Sanderson High School placed on lockdown due to nearby shooting
North Carolina is 84% out of stock of baby formula, ABC News reports
US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust
National Donut Day freebies and discounts
Show More
Wake County to phase out COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites
NC State economist talks inflation, jobs & interest rates
Facebook hackers post sexually explicit images and fraud charges
Triangle medical facilities react to Tulsa shooting
Several OPEC nations agree to boost oil supply
More TOP STORIES News