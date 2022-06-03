DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The dean of the North Carolina Central University School of Law was found dead in her hotel room Thursday, the university announced.
Browne C. Lewis was attending a conference at the time of her death. She joined the university back in 2020.
During her tenure she led an effort to get NCCU reaccredited with the American Bar Association (ABA). The university said enrollment consistently increased year-over-year and bar passage rates have been above average.
A cause of death has not been released at this time.
NCCU said they will share details in the coming days on how they will celebrate Lewis' life and contribution to the university.
Dean of NCCU School of Law found dead in Colorado hotel
TOP STORIES
Show More