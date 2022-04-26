Education

NC Central celebrates opening of $55M NCCU Student Center, 3 residence halls

NCCU celebrates opening of new student center, 3 dorms

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University will officially celebrate the opening of four brand new buildings on campus.

The buildings actually opened a couple months ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university had to delay the grand opening ceremony.


The four buildings include a $55 million student center and three new residence halls that can accommodate up to 1,200 students.

The NCCU Student Center is located at the corner of Nelson and Fayetteville streets. It was built to replace the Alfonso Elder Student Union, which was built in 1968.
