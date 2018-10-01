STUDENT DIES

NCCU students protest killing of fellow student

EMBED </>More Videos

On Monday, NCCU students held a walkout in protest of a slain classmate.

Timothy Pulliam
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
North Carolina Central University students protested Monday morning the shooting and killing of DeAndre Ballard.

About a dozen students prayed and held a moment of silence for Ballard at the Library Bowl on campus.

The 23-year-old was a senior at NCCU and was on track to graduate next year.

Last month, he was gunned down in the parking lot of his off-campus apartment by a security guard who works for NC Detective Agency.

The company says the guard shot DeAndre Ballard in self-defense.

Yesterday, there was a protest downtown to dispute the security guard's claim.

RELATED: Family of NCCU student wants answers after deadly shooting involving security guard


Students say they want people to know Ballard was not a violent person.

"He was a good friend," said NCCU senior Johnathan Smith. "He never caused any conflict or problems with anyone. I don't see as to why this situation occurred. But the main thing is we just really want the truth."

Durham police are not talking about what led up to this shooting.

They say this case is still under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
student diesnccushootingDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STUDENT DIES
Family wants answers after NCCU student is shot, killed by security guard
Moore County teen dies after collapsing at Charlotte cross country meet
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
NM school shooting leaves 2 students, suspect dead
More student dies
Top Stories
Body found in Gastonia park officially ID'd as Maddox Ritch
Youth motivational speaker accused of raping teen
Republican National Convention set for August 2020 in Charlotte
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
Mother charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
High school football player dies after suffering an injury
7 injured in crash involving pedestrians in downtown Raleigh
Man shot in stomach in parking lot of Fayetteville bar
Show More
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Donations pour in for family who lost all in Florence floodwaters
Grandfather spends retirement rocking sick babies in intensive care
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Cardi B to surrender to cops in alleged assault at strip club
More News