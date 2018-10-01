NCCU students protest killing of fellow student

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --North Carolina Central University students protested Monday morning the shooting and killing of DeAndre Ballard.
About a dozen students prayed and held a moment of silence for Ballard at the Library Bowl on campus.
The 23-year-old was a senior at NCCU and was on track to graduate next year.
Last month, he was gunned down in the parking lot of his off-campus apartment by a security guard who works for NC Detective Agency.
The company says the guard shot DeAndre Ballard in self-defense.
Yesterday, there was a protest downtown to dispute the security guard's claim.
Students say they want people to know Ballard was not a violent person.
"He was a good friend," said NCCU senior Johnathan Smith. "He never caused any conflict or problems with anyone. I don't see as to why this situation occurred. But the main thing is we just really want the truth."
Durham police are not talking about what led up to this shooting.
They say this case is still under investigation.