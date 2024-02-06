NC Insurance Commissioner rejects proposed 42% rate increase for property insurance

RALEIGH, N.C -- North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey rejected on Tuesday the insurance industry's request for a high rate increase for North Carolina homeowners.

Insurance companies petitioned this year for a 42 percent rate increase statewide, alongside a 99 percent increase for property owners located in some parts of Eastern North Carolina, specifically on the coast.

A court date is set for Oct. 7.

However, issues could be resolved before then if Causey and the industry representatives agree on a smaller number that both sides are comfortable with.

In his seven years in office, Causey said, he has always rejected the industry's first request and later settled for something smaller. But, this time feels different.

He said not only is the industry's request way bigger than normal, but he also thinks there shouldn't be an increase at all.

"I'd like to see a zero (percent increase)," Causey said. "But, I'm willing to listen, if they want to come back with numbers that are more reasonable."

The proposed insurance rate hike comes at a time when inflation continues to rise. The latest data shows a 3.4 percent increase from last year.

Causey said he is especially concerned for older homeowners since Social Security payouts are only increasing by 3 percent this year.

Following the initial rate increase request, property owners across the state reached out to voice their concerns.

Causey and his office have received more than 25,000 phone calls, emails and letters from North Carolinians about the proposed rate hikes-including many of the state's elected officials. Causey said nearly 100 percent opposed the requested rate increase.

He understands that insurance companies are feeling squeezed by inflation, Causey said, but he suggests they start taking insurance fraud more seriously rather than passing those losses to homeowners in the state.