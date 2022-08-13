Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested day after death of NCDOT employee in Wilson County

A North Carolina Department of Transportation employee was hit and killed on the side of the road Friday.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver accused of hitting and killing an NCDOT worker Friday has been found and arrested.

Investigators said Jamari Marquis Powell, 31, crashed into Anna Bradshaw and drove off refusing to stop.

It happened Friday on US 264 Alternate in Wilson County. Bradshaw was standing on the side of the road operating the stop/slow paddle to help traffic safely get around a tree that had fallen into the road.

An NCDOT spokesperson described Bradshaw as "dedicated" and "hard-working." They said she had been working for the agency for 11 years.

Powell was found and arrested Saturday morning. He was booked into Wilson County Jail on felony hit and run charges.

The fatal crash came just hours after NCDOT teamed up with State Highway Patrol to release a video reminding drivers to move over when they pass stopped emergency vehicles.

A few weeks ago SHP Trooper Joseph Atwell was hit by a drunken driver while on the side of a Wake County highway.

In North Carolina, it is required by law for all drivers to slow down and move over, when possible, when they see emergency vehicles on the side of any road.