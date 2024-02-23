6 of 9 winners in North Carolina Aviation Art Contest from central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several central North Carolina students won this year's North Carolina Aviation Art Contest.

The annual contest is put on by the NC Department of Transportation Division of Aviation to inspire and engage young people with the aviation industry.

This year 1,646 students entered the contest.

Weeks of judging and voting revealed nine winners -- three in three separate age divisions.

Junior (born 2014-2017):

1st - Jasmine Lee of Antioch Elementary School in Matthews

2nd - Aaron Chen of Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy in Morrisville

3rd -Minseo Son of Pleasant Grove Elementary School in Cary

Intermediate (born 2010-2013):

1st - Ellis Gibson of North Buncombe Elementary School in Weaverville

2nd - Carolynn Kim of Apex Friendship Elementary School in Apex

3rd - Emma Chen of Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy in Charlotte

Senior (born 2006-2009):

1st - Isabel Chang of Cary Academy in Cary

2nd -Yeji Na of Cary Christian School in Cary

3rd - Emma Shin of Green Hope High School in Cary

You can see the winners' art here.

Or, if you'd like to experience the art in person, the top 12 finishers in each age division will have their art displayed digitally at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.

The top three students in each age division will also advance to a national contest. National winners will then advance to an international competition.

Since 2017, North Carolina has had 13 students place in the top three of the national competition and three of those went on to place in the top three of the international competition.