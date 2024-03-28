Majority of the 48 bridges in 'poor condition' in the Triangle are in Wake County, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) manages more than 13,000 bridges across the state and is sharing how many have been in "poor condition."

There are 48 of these structures in the Triangle.

Wake County has the highest number of bridges considered in "poor condition," followed by Orange and then Durham.

"That definitely does surprise me, I think just because it's an urban area," said Raleigh resident Zach Mull.

The NCDOT wouldn't speak on-camera with ABC11 about the condition of its bridges.

According to the department's website, these structures are still considered safe, but there are components that are deteriorating.

36 of the bridges will be repaired or replaced over the next five years.

Some of the locations include:

Vandora Springs Road over US 70 in Garner

Wake Forest Road by Hodges Street in Raleigh

Avent Ferry Road over Lake Johnson in Raleigh

Pullen Road over Western Boulevard in Raleigh

"The amount of people that go on them every day . . . that's definitely worrying,' said Sophie Giddings.

Nine bridges will also be fixed in Orange County over the next five years and two in Durham County.

State funding will pay for a lot of the work.

Additionally, North Carolina is scheduled to receive $150 million this year in federal funding to replace or preserve bridges.

Baltimore bridge collapse becomes teachable moment for engineering students

Engineering classes use the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge as a teachable moment for students.

SEE ALSO | Baltimore bridge collapse probe moves from recovery mode to salvage operation