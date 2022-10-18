NCDOT: Part of I-95 northbound closed due to overturned fish truck

22,000 pounds of catfish was thrown all over the I-95 after the crash near Godwin.

GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Transportation has part of Interstate 95 closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that was carrying catfish.

It left quite the mess as 22,000 pounds of catfish that was strewn all over the interstate during the crash that took place early Tuesday morning on I-95 near Godwin.

The driver was checked out by EMS, but was not taken to the hospital.

Along with the fish, fuel was also spilled making the cleanup even more difficult.

Some traffic was being let through intermittently, but NCDOT has officially closed that portion of the interstate.