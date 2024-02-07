NCDOT names Fayetteville I-95 safety driver this year's Roscoe Award recipient.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation named I-95 safety patrol driver Willy Odom as this year's Roscoe Award recipient on Tuesday.

The Roscoe Award is given to a driver for the agency's Safety Patrol Program (simply referred to as IMAP) for "outstanding contributions" to the program.

Odom has been an IMAP driver for five years. He patrols I-95 from South Carolina to Smithfield and regularly responds to any major incident as far as North Carolina and Virginia.

Odom, who lives in Fayetteville, previously served our country as a Marine.

According to the NCDOT's press release, Odom has been described by travelers along I-95 as "an angel" who "went out of his way to help us," and someone who "made sure we were safe in a dangerous situation."

"I love helping people," Odom said. "It's what we do as a team, and how I like to roll."

James Flowers, Odom's boss and the Division 6 Traffic engineer, said Odom will work any shift, including during a storm, and ensure any scene he stops at is safe.

"Willy has a God-given talent to bring a smile to someone's face, even when they are having a bad day because of an unexpected break-down on the highway," Flowers said. "He has a heart to help people."