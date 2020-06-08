NCHSAA to allow high school sports to resume workouts on June 15 after months-long dead period

Teams at more than 400 schools will be able to start summer activities next Monday, however, the NCHSAA says superintendents and local boards of education will ultimately decide when activities can resume.
🚨NCHSAA Sports Update 🚨— NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) June 8, 2020
See Below for NCHSAA Summer Guidance - Reopening Sports/Activities ⬇️#WeAretheNCHSAA pic.twitter.com/PMNPEvnGBd
The NCHSAA will allow high school sports to resume in the state after a months-long death period at the hands of the coronavirus. The guidance utilizes a three-phase plan intended to help schools and athletic administrators navigate the gradual reopening of high school sports. All sports will be allowed to begin practicing on June 15 with measures to limit physical contact and sharing equipment.
Phase 1 will include general requirements across the board for all sports with specific requirements for each sport.