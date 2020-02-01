'He was always easy-going': Neighbor describes man killed in Raleigh officer-involved shooting

Officials said dispatch received a call Thursday afternoon concerning an individual-- later identified as Keith Dutree Collins-- acting strangely with a gun near the Big Lots in the Townridge shopping center.
Officers likely spotted Collins after the fact when he was walking from the store back to his home at the Timbers Apartment complex.
When the officer approached Collins, he ran.
During the chase, Collins pulled out a weapon prompting the officer to shoot his gun, striking Collins multiple times. Collins was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Collins's neighbor, Rhodney Barnette said he would have never expected him to be a hostile person.
"He was always easy-going, cordial type of gentleman. Very gentleman like. Very quiet," said Barnette. "He always called you neighbor. He always spoke."
Barnette said he saw the police presence Thursday afternoon not knowing Barnette was shot.
"I'm totally shocked that he would be shot by the police. He doesn't seem like the kind of guy that would cause any altercations or anything like that."
Deck-Brown said the officer was wearing a body-camera during the time of the shooting and will file a petition to release the body-cam footage.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.
Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown informs public of Thursday's officer-involved shooting: