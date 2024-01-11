Wake County officials to reveal improvement plans for lower Neuse River

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County officials are gathering to reveal a draft of plans to improve the Neuse River area just southeast of Raleigh.

A meeting will be held today at Good Hope Baptist Church in Knightdale.

It's one of seven distinct areas the county is focusing on as part of its new comprehensive plan adopted in April 2021.

The area encompasses about 32 square miles near the lower Neuse River bordering Johnston County and includes parts of the City of Raleigh and Town of Garner.

That area is home to 17,000 people and includes the future southern loop of I-540, a critical road project expected to transform the Triangle.

The county is inviting anyone to view the plan and weigh in on the project as it determines what will be built in this area.