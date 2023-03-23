INSIDE LOOK: Phase 1 of Complete 540 project begins

In a year the NCDOT, NC Turnpike authority, the Regional Transportation Alliance and business leaders say this will change how the region operates.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Complete 540 project is underway right now and today we got an up close look at the progress and how it connects the region.

It's just the bare bones of the southern part of the 540 project but in a year the NCDOT, NC Turnpike authority, the Regional Transportation alliance and business leaders say this will change how the region operates.

"Our understanding about this obviously avoiding all of the stop lights in the future stoplights instead you're in a safe facility free flow 70 miles an hour some folks may be saving 10 20 or even more minutes as a travel between portion to Johnston county Lee County Chatham county of course all around Wake County," said Joe Milazzo II, executive director Regional Transportation Alliance.

This is the piece of 540 where it crosses Highway 401 in southern Wake County, also known as Phase 1 of Complete 540 which will connect the NC 55 bypass to I-40.

"The area is going to grow no matter whether we put the infrastructure in or not the only question is we're gonna grow well and we enjoy our lives in the process of roads like this in transit systems will be able to put on this the answer should be yes," he said.

Wake Tech Community College, where their presentation was held Thursday morning, is one of the businesses that will see a direct impact.

Many of their campuses outline the highway already.

"Accessibility is important being able to reach what you need for job training for classes and for the services you need that's why 540 is so strategic and important for our region and for wake tech," said Wake Tech President Scott Ralls.

"You don't make investments like this now you'll wish you made them later. Our future generations are counting in the community the business community the infrastructure the public sector partners working together we are seeing that's happening just the way it should be," added Milazzo.

This portion is expected to be done by spring 2024.

In fall of last year the NC Turnpike Authority and NCDOT activated a $100 million acceleration plan to move forward Phase 2 of the project which will connect -40 in Garner to I-87 in Knightdale. That is expected to be done near the end of the decade.