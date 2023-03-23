Wake County school safety assistants asking for increased pay

A safety assistant, is looking forward to the attendance bonus she's now eligible for.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County school safety assistants are demanding higher pay and a safe space to work.

The workers, who help get special needs children to school safely, gathered Wednesday at Wake County's transportation depot in southeast Raleigh.

They say the building is not safe to work in and instead of going inside, the workers say they spend their day in their cars because the building isn't big enough for everyone.

The safety assistants are also demanding more money from the school system.

"Wake County do have the money," said safety assistant Roberta Hodge. "I'm not stupid. I'm not crazy. They do have the money but I would like for them to, you know, just think about it and just, you know, look on some of the issues and want to keep qualified people."

The safety assistants gathered Wednesday less than 24 hours after the Wake County School Board voted to give them, as well as bus drivers and mechanics, a $200 dollar per month bonus for perfect attendance.

The school safety assistants said they are appreciative of that but say that's not enough.