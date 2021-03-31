water rescue

Body of 38-year-old man found 1 week after he jumped in Neuse River in attempt to save his son

Body of 5-year-old found during search of Neuse River; father still missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a 38-year-old man who jumped in the Neuse River to try to save his son has been found, according to Wayne County officials.

The father, Sterling Holman, and his 5-year-old son, Braylin, were out fishing at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off Highway 117 around 8 p.m. March 24.

Witnesses said Braylin fell off the dock into the Neuse River. His father immediately jumped in to save him.

A witness on the riverbank called 911 and a boater in the area floated in their direction to try to help.

"The baby fell in the water and his daddy jumped in after him," the caller told dispatch. "The current pushed the baby away. The daddy jumped in the water behind him and our buddy was coming back with the boat to load our boat up and he went to go get him."

Unfortunately, father and son were gone.

Search crews remained empty-handed until Monday afternoon when they found Braylin's body.

