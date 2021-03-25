5-year-old, father go missing while fishing on the Neuse River

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old boy and his father are missing after a fishing outing turned tragic in Wayne County.Wayne County Sheriff's Department said the father and son were fishing on the Neuse River when the boy fell off the dock.The father immediately jumped in after his son.Several boats in the area along with Wayne County search crews spent Wednesday evening trying to locate the pair. Unfortunately darkness and fog forced officials to suspend the search before the boy or his father were found.The search will resume Thursday morning.Wayne County officials have not released the names of the father or son at this time.