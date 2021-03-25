water rescue

5-year-old, father go missing while fishing on the Neuse River

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 5-year-old boy and his father are missing after a fishing outing turned tragic in Wayne County.

Wayne County Sheriff's Department said the father and son were fishing on the Neuse River when the boy fell off the dock.

The father immediately jumped in after his son.

Several boats in the area along with Wayne County search crews spent Wednesday evening trying to locate the pair. Unfortunately darkness and fog forced officials to suspend the search before the boy or his father were found.

The search will resume Thursday morning.

Wayne County officials have not released the names of the father or son at this time.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wayne countywayne county newswater rescuemissing boymissing man
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Apple Watch saves man who fell through frozen pond
Body of missing kayaker pulled from Cape Fear River
Wake County Sheriff's new patrol boat aims to save more lives
Captain recounts 'miracle' rescue of man stranded 36 hours at sea
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report of racially motivated attacks on Cary greenway
Former UNC basketball player Kane Ma shares story of Chapel Hill attack
Remains of Fayetteville woman missing since 2017 found
6-year-old boy found in Wake County road was hit by truck: Officials
Hundreds line up for first-come, first-serve COVID vaccine clinic
Gov. Cooper pitches state budget proposal heavy on education spending
Raleigh girl honors Black women in history through Instagram photos
Show More
Even as schools reopen, more parents are choosing to home-school
LATEST: 2,098 new COVID-19 cases in NC with 40 more deaths
Investigator says Durham commission board 'fractured' and dysfunctional'
Taking a Spring Break trip? Docs tell you how to stay healthy
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
More TOP STORIES News