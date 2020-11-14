Flooding concerns continue to pose threat for parts of central NC as rivers crest

As of 9 a.m., the Neuse River poses a flood risk to areas like Smithfield as it crests at 22.3 feet (flood stage is 15 feet and major flood stage is 20 feet). Goldsboro, which also sits downstream, is also at a moderate chance of flooding which is likely to increase into a 'major flood' stage Sunday morning.
Meteorologist Steve Stewart believes areas along the Neuse River could be in a major flood stage until Monday.
Flooding concerns continue this weekend along the Neuse River in Smithfield and Goldsboro. pic.twitter.com/Dk6E9VD96v— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) November 14, 2020
Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency for North Carolina on Friday in response to the recent heavy rains.
"This storm has already claimed several lives, and everyone should exercise caution by avoiding flooded roads and areas along swollen creeks and rivers," he said. "Our prayers go out to the families and friends of those who were injured or killed by these devastating floods."
Five people, including a baby, died after being swept away in floodwaters at a western North Carolina campground.
On Thursday, Rolesville officers said the body of an 11-year-old boy was found after he fell into a creek and was swept away.
Flood warnings are in effect for much of central North Carolina until 'further notice', find the full list of counties affected here.