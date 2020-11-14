flooding

Flooding concerns continue to pose threat for parts of central NC as rivers crest

By
Flood warnings are in effect for areas along the Neuse River as it crests this weekend.

As of 9 a.m., the Neuse River poses a flood risk to areas like Smithfield as it crests at 22.3 feet (flood stage is 15 feet and major flood stage is 20 feet). Goldsboro, which also sits downstream, is also at a moderate chance of flooding which is likely to increase into a 'major flood' stage Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Steve Stewart believes areas along the Neuse River could be in a major flood stage until Monday.


Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency for North Carolina on Friday in response to the recent heavy rains.

"This storm has already claimed several lives, and everyone should exercise caution by avoiding flooded roads and areas along swollen creeks and rivers," he said. "Our prayers go out to the families and friends of those who were injured or killed by these devastating floods."

Five people, including a baby, died after being swept away in floodwaters at a western North Carolina campground.

On Thursday, Rolesville officers said the body of an 11-year-old boy was found after he fell into a creek and was swept away.

Flood warnings are in effect for much of central North Carolina until 'further notice', find the full list of counties affected here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersmithfieldgoldsborowayne countywayne county newsfloodingstate of emergencynorth carolina newsflash flooding
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLOODING
Governor issues State of Emergency after flooding in NC
Crews find body of toddler in NC campsite floodwaters
Flood Warnings in effect for much of central NC until further notice
Child's body found during search near creek, Rolesville police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville native among 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash
Iota threatens 2nd tropical strike for Nicaragua, Honduras
Money to support Trump court fight could flow to president
Southeast Raleigh zip code leading the state in COVID-19 cases
LATEST: Some Cumberland students to return to classroom in Jan.
Gov. Cooper says NC voters sent a bipartisan message to leaders
Troubleshooter helps couple after Duke Health loses wedding rings
Show More
2020 Election Results: President Donald Trump wins NC
ELECTION UPDATE: Ballot count still underway for North Carolina
Get a COVID-19 test or avoid holiday gatherings, health expert suggests
What's special about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?
LIST: Fauci, Jesus among write-in candidates by Wake Co. voters
More TOP STORIES News