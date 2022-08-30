Fayetteville breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art' fire station

Ground broken for new fire station in Fayetteville. It's set to replace an aging fire station.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Fayetteville held a ceremony Tuesday to break ground on construction of a new fire station on Bragg Boulevard.

The fire department is building what it calls a new, "state-of-the-art" facility with new and improved amenities.

The project will cost about $9 million.

Officials said the move is in response to Fayetteville's growth.

"The biggest impact will be in the immediate area. We'll see a reduction in response times with 30-45 seconds in some areas beginning from day one," said Fire Chief Mike Hill. "But that will also impact all of the other response districts. Because not only will this district be able to respond to this immediate area quicker, but they'll be able to respond to its other areas."

The fire chief said construction will take about 14 to 16 months to complete.