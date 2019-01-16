New report reveals moments leading up to shooting of Raleigh officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The City of Raleigh released Wednesday the five-day report detailing last week's shooting of police officer Charles Ainsworth.
The city council requires the report anytime an officer fires his weapon. The initial report on what happened must be sent to the city manager within five working days.
The report revealed new details about what led up to the Jan. 9 shooting, which left Ainsworth fighting for his life.
According to the report, Ainsworth and Senior Officer B.A. Halpin were the first to arrive to the report of a suspicious vehicle in separate patrol cars.
"Both officers parked their patrol vehicles some distance away from the location described by the 911 caller and responded on foot," the report states.
That's when officer Halpin "observed two men who appeared to be attempting to break into a vehicle."
Halpin ordered the men to show their hands. According to the report, one of the suspects -- later identified as 21-year-old Antonio Fletcher -- followed orders. However, 24-year-old Cedric Kearney opened fire on Ainsworth at "very close range," hitting him multiple times.
"Kearney continued to fire in Officer Halpin's direction as he fled the scene on foot," the report said.
Officer Halpin called for emergency assistance, detained Mr. Fletcher and began to render aid to Officer Ainsworth.
Ainsworth was put in a patrol car to be taken to the hospital. On the way there, an ambulance met the patrol car, and took Ainsworth the rest of the way.
A Raleigh police K9 was eventually able to track down Kearney, who was hiding in a storage shed.
He is charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Fletcher is charged with possessing a stolen gun at the crime scene.
RELATED LINKS
New details emerge from chaotic night when Raleigh police officer was shot
Ways you can help injured Raleigh PD officer Ainsworth
'Gun violence hurts everyone:' Raleigh police chief gives update on Officer Ainsworth
Timeline: What happened the night Raleigh police officer Ainsworth was shot
After tense relations with RPD, community advocates respond to officer shooting
Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer