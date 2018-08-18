New video shows moments before officers struck man with baton in Raleigh

An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media Friday, showing Raleigh officers striking a man with a baton.In the video, you can see several Raleigh police officers trying to corral a man at the intersection of Garner Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.Raleigh police officials are reviewing the matter but in it, officers appear to strike a man who is already on the ground, as well as stomp on the man's foot.Since the incident, videos have emerged on Facebook showing the man swinging as several officers try to apprehend him.Activists from the Carolina Justice Policy Center spoke out about the incident Friday but said they hadn't spoken to the man in the video."It really doesn't matter what happened leading up to it because the standards of care being deployed by our law enforcement shouldn't matter," said activist Dawn Blagrove. "Those standards should stay in place regardless of the situation."They are trained law enforcement officers -- we are not talking about a group of vigilante citizens with no training who are trying to subdue a situation," Blagrove added. "What could we know that would justify what we saw? What facts could change what we saw?"The man who shot the video told activists he was appalled at what he saw.The Wake County District Attorney's Office said it is reviewing the video.