Raleigh police investigating cell phone video showing officers striking man with baton

An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media Friday, showing Raleigh officers striking a man with a baton.In the video, you can see several Raleigh police officers trying to corral a man at the intersection of Garner Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.Raleigh police officials are reviewing the matter but in it, officers appear to strike a man who is already on the ground, as well as stomp on the man's foot.Another video from a slightly different angle shows the man grabbing a female police officer's leg and biting her near the ankle area. She then kicks him in the face with her free leg to stop him.Activists from the Carolina Justice Policy Center spoke out about the incident Friday but said they hadn't spoken to the man in the video."It really doesn't matter what happened leading up to it because the standards of care being deployed by our law enforcement shouldn't matter," said activist Dawn Blagrove. "Those standards should stay in place regardless of the situation."The man who shot the video told activists he was appalled at what he saw.The Wake County District Attorney's Office said it is reviewing the video.