Man charged with executive order violation after New Year's Eve party in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Alamance County man has been charged with violating Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order after a New Year's Eve party attended by about 100 people.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded on Thursday night to a report of a large tent on the property at 1021 Palmers Grove Church Road, the site of the Palmers Grove Community Center.

Deputies found about 100 people attending a New Year's Eve party. Following an investigation, deputies charged Jacob Alfred Kurtis Bethea, 30, with violation of executive order 163 section 7 (mass gathering) and section 8 (orders of closure) for opening/operating an entertainment facility.

Bethea, who lives in Burlington, advertised the event, called New Years in the Valley, through social media, dubbing it "the biggest New Year's party in the state," the sheriff's office said.

Party attendees purchased tickets online before receiving the address of the gathering. About 10 armed people provided security for the event.

Deputies also served Bethea with an outstanding warrant from Guilford County for another alleged violation of executive order 163, section 7 in connection with an event in September. The Magistrate released Bethea on a written promise to appear in court and set his first court date for March 1.
