How to meet your new year, new you resolutions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The start of a brand new year often brings about a myriad of resolutions for millions of Americans.

According to a Forbes Health/OnePoll survey, the top five resolutions for 2024 include:

Improved fitness

Improved finances

Improved mental health

Lose weight

Improved diet

It's better to change the word from resolution to a goal - Ashley Gilmore, therapist

"I actually think it's better to change the word from resolution to a goal," said therapist Ashley Gilmore. "So if you're saying that I have a goal to lose 10 pounds by, you know, April 1, you're more likely to get something done. It's shorter timeframes than you would if you had gave yourself 365 days."

Gilmore said a language shift in how people approach resolutions can make or break the difference.

" In December, I'm very cognizant of spending time with people and asking them what their goals are," said Gilmore. "I never do resolutions, because resolutions can be faulty. And so we set goals in December and I always tell people just do quarterly goals and we'll revisit them. And f you haven't accomplished it, then we'll readjust it. And so I think that when we set specific goals and we don't push them out too far, we're much more likely to maintain something and keep it consistent."

Wake County couple Taylor Barich and Bree Hall visited CrossFit training gym F45 in downtown Raleigh for the first time to start the new year off strong.

"As hard as it is, had a lot of fun last night. But want to start off January on the right foot," said Hall, following an intense training session. "We're getting married in April and we're trying to look our best for the wedding. So that's our whole plan."

Barich added: "She's already got (her wedding dress). It's hiding in the closet. I'm not allowed in there."

The soon-to-be-married couple were among nearly two dozen people using their New Year's Day to hit the gym.

Gilmore said it also helps to know that our goals can still be attainable even if we have fallen short before.

"I think it's most important to realize that I can that I'm the author of my story," Gilmore added. "And so if I have that opportunity to adjust or to change the narrative in any capacity, that this new start may be it. And so even if I had the same problems, I still have the opportunity to look at them differently today than I did yesterday."

Gilmore also suggests looking inward for change.

"So I think sometimes we try to do the whole if I look better, I feel better. And that's absolutely true," Gilmore said. "It's also good to feel better and then do better."