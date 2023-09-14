Fayetteville 3-year-old walks runway at New York Fashion Week

Her modeling journey started at the Fayetteville fashion and talent show for kids, Put on for My City.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Over the weekend, people from all over the world visited New York City for Fashion Week and some of them watched a three-year-old Fayetteville native slay on the runway.

She went from learning to walk to walking the runway at New York Fashion Week.

"I like pose and blowing my kiss," said Zuri Ealy.

At just three years old, Zuri struts her stuff like a top model.

"It really blows my mind that she's capable of doing this at such a young age," said Shamikia Ealy, Zuri's mom.

But Zuri isn't new to the game. Her modeling journey started at the Fayetteville fashion and talent show for kids-Put On For My City. From there, it's history, She got invited to walk in not one, not two, but three shows at New York Fashion Week.

"She loves pictures, poses, walking. She loves the runway so it's like, 'oh my goodness, that's my child!' And she's only three? And she's doing that? So it's pretty fascinating," Shamikia said.

And despite her fame in the fashion world, Zuri isn't letting it go to her head. Her favorite part of the trip to New York was not the glitz and glamor.

"How are you getting to your fashion show? I go on a airplane. She's going on an airplane for the first time--a big airplane!" Zuri said.

You can follow Zuri's modeling journey on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts, @zuriannmarie. She is still accepting model prints ads and commercials.