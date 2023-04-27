NFL Draft: Panthers are on the clock with No. 1 pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVD) -- The NFL Draft is here, and the Carolina Panthers are on the clock.
We know the Panthers will take a quarterback. The question is which one?
The draft is a three-day event and will be broadcast live from Kansas City.
WHERE TO WATCH
Coverage will be on ABC11, ESPN, and the ESPN App
Round 1 begins Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m.
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, Noon.
At least one team has decided to address its quarterback situation by adding a veteran via trade. The New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers earlier this week in a long-expected blockbuster deal that also has draft implications.
The Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder (No. 42) and a sixth-rounder this year and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of plays for New York this season.
Check back here starting at 8 p.m. for live updates and reactions as the NFL Draft gets underway.
NFL DRAFT ORDER
First Round
1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13. New York Jets
14. New England Patriots
15. Green Bay Packers
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs
NO FUN FOR SOME
Not every team has a draft pick in the first round. The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers will sit the first night out unless they make a trade.
Four of the five teams are out of the first round because of trades. The one exception is the Dolphins. The NFL punished the franchise by taking away its 2023 first-round and 2024 third-round pick after a probe found the team tampered with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.
MORE STORIES
Is Bryce Young ready to upend decades of conventional wisdom?
Will Levis' odds to go 1 in NFL draft rise after anonymous post
2023 NFL mock draft with all trades: Deals for all 31 Round 1 picks
NFLPA: New injury data shows grass 'significantly safer' than turf