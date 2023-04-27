The stage is set for the 2023 NFL Draft and the Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 pick.

NFL Draft: Panthers are on the clock with No. 1 pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVD) -- The NFL Draft is here, and the Carolina Panthers are on the clock.

We know the Panthers will take a quarterback. The question is which one?

The draft is a three-day event and will be broadcast live from Kansas City.

WHERE TO WATCH

Coverage will be on ABC11, ESPN, and the ESPN App

Round 1 begins Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, Noon.

At least one team has decided to address its quarterback situation by adding a veteran via trade. The New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers earlier this week in a long-expected blockbuster deal that also has draft implications.

The Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder (No. 42) and a sixth-rounder this year and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of plays for New York this season.

Check back here starting at 8 p.m. for live updates and reactions as the NFL Draft gets underway.

NFL DRAFT ORDER

First Round

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

NO FUN FOR SOME

Not every team has a draft pick in the first round. The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers will sit the first night out unless they make a trade.

Four of the five teams are out of the first round because of trades. The one exception is the Dolphins. The NFL punished the franchise by taking away its 2023 first-round and 2024 third-round pick after a probe found the team tampered with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.

