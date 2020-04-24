NFL Draft: Second and third rounds get underway; first round sets ratings record

NEW YORK -- The Cincinnati Bengals held firm atop the second round of the draft, selecting receiver Tee Higgins to catch Joe Burrow's passes.
Many teams covet the opening spot in the round, viewing it almost as a first-rounder because a player - usually several players - they graded as a top-32 guy has not been chosen.
But unless a club was willing to part with a 2021 first-round choice to move up for No. 33 this year, the Bengals were wise not to budge.
Besides, they likely rated Higgins as a first-round talent, too.
So in addition to finding what they hope will be their franchise quarterback in Burrow with the first overall pick, the Bengals (2-14 last season) added a threat who can make the spectacular reception.
Burrow and Higgins also worked out together heading toward the draft.
The second day of the NFL draft begins with nine AP first-team All-Americans available, including Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield. Eight AP first-team All-Americans were selected during the first round.
Maybe the most intriguing All-American on the board is Kentucky's Lynn Bowden, who made the team as an all-purpose player. Bowden was Kentucky's leading receiver, but injuries forced the Wildcats to move him to quarterback and him became a dominant runner, going for 1,468 yards.
In the NFL, Bowden is likely to move back to wide receiver, but his do-it-all skills could increase his value.
The Carolina Panthers have the sixth pick of the second round on Friday. In Thursday's first round, the Panthers took defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn with the seventh overall pick.
The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Brown was a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a senior, as well as a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy. He had 55 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss along with four sacks, four pass breakups and forced two fumbles for the Tigers.
FIRST ROUND SETS RATINGS RECORD
The first night of the NFL draft averaged a record 15.6 million viewers on television, easily shattering the record set six years ago.
Thursday night's first round was aired on ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. The coverage peaked from 8:45-9 p.m. EDT when 19.6 million viewers tuned in, according to Nielsen. That is up 37 percent over last year's 11.4 million.
The previous high was 12.4 million in 2014 when the draft was held in early May.
The draft was the first live U.S. sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic. The draft originally was to be held in Las Vegas but is taking place virtually.
ESPN and the NFL Network have teamed on a combined production. ABC, like ESPN a part of The Walt Disney Co., has a separate presentation the first two nights, then will simulcast the ESPN/NFL Network broadcast on Saturday.
