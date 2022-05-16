Sports

Carolina Hurricanes to face New York Rangers in 2nd round of playoffs

EMBED <>More Videos

Carolina Hurricanes to face New York Rangers in second round of playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game one will be in Raleigh on Wednesday at PNC Arena. Game time is at 7 p.m.

Game two is taking place on Friday with the puck dropping at 8 p.m.

The series then moves to New York for games three and four. Game three is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. and game four is May 24 at 7:00 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnew york rangerscarolina hurricanes
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shooter fired 50 rounds in Buffalo supermarket attack: Police
Two people found dead at Fayetteville home
Dr. Ashley Ward tries to overcome challenges in run for Congress
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at California church: Authorities
Alleged Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny
Pres. Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs
Hayti Heritage Center to hold meetings on future of neighborhood
Show More
Milk banks interest spike as baby formula shortage continues
John Fetterman suffers stroke days before Pennsylvania Senate primary
Panic in crypto market has Janet Yellen's attention
Report details deadly confrontation with man who set RPD cars on fire
Record 19,513 fans pack PNC Arena for Hurricanes Game 7
More TOP STORIES News