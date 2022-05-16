Carolina Hurricanes to face New York Rangers in 2nd round of playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.Game one will be in Raleigh on Wednesday at PNC Arena. Game time is at 7 p.m.Game two is taking place on Friday with the puck dropping at 8 p.m.The series then moves to New York for games three and four. Game three is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. and game four is May 24 at 7:00 p.m.