Nick Jonas, wife Priyanka welcome baby girl home after more than 100 days in NICU

Just in time for Mother's Day, the couple took to Instagram to share the news and express how "overjoyed" they are.
"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," they said in a statement on their social media. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 8, 2022
"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," the statement continued.
The Jonases shared a photo of themselves with their baby girl but shielded her face with a heart emoji. It's also unclear what the baby's name is, but they both referred to her as "MM."
In their statement, the new parents also thanked the doctors, nurses and specialists at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who helped their baby along the way.
In January, the couple, who married in 2018, announced they had welcomed their first child via a surrogate. They confirmed the news to their followers on Instagram and asked for privacy at the time.
In their Instagram posts, Jonas and Chopra shared a personal message to each other at the end of their shared statement.
"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," Jonas wrote. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother."
"There is no one I'd rather do this with than you," Chopra wrote. "Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."