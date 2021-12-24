Health & Fitness

NICU patients at Charlotte hospital dress up for their first Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The tiniest patients at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte dressed up for their first Christmas holiday.

Pictures show newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit dressed up in reds and greens, sporting Santa hats, reindeer antlers and beautiful bows.

Despite being away from home, families in the NICU got a chance to celebrate this magical time of year with some pictures that they'll never forget.
