Education

UNC students plan protest Friday over Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure battle

EMBED <>More Videos

UNC students to protest Friday for Nikole Hannah-Jones

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A protest is scheduled to happen Friday at noon outside UNC Chapel Hill's South Building.

UNC's Black Student Movement organized the protest because of the UNC Board of Trustee's decision to not give tenure to Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

The student group issued 13 demands to the university Wednesday during a meeting with UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, including addressing Hannah-Jones' tenure, evaluating the overpolicing of Black students, and improving the unsung heroes statue honoring enslaved Black people who built the university.

Critical race theory: What is it, and why are Republicans upset?

"I am going to fight for Black UNC for as hard as I can, for as long as I can," UNC Black Student Movement President Taliajah 'Terry' Vann

NC Policy Watch reports Hannah-Jones will not start her role as Knight Chair as planned Thursday without a resolution to her tenure application.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchapel hillcollege studentsprotestuncrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Death toll rises to 4 in Florida collapse amid search; 99 missing
Family of missing NC woman begs her husband to speak up
Derek Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in George Floyd's murder
In Raleigh, Biden encourages vaccinations, warns about Delta variant
LATEST: Flight Day returns to Dix Park
'Scary five seconds': Moore Co. resident recounts bobcat attack
Pet Alert: As dogs roam the yards, snakes may be lurking
Show More
Older North Carolinians encourage everyone to get COVID-19 vaccine
Black WWII veteran who was denied Purple Heart finally gets it at 99
Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse
Why LGBTQ+ terminology matters: ABC11 hosts a virtual discussion
Chapel Hill bar The Library closing just as owner hoped to reopen
More TOP STORIES News