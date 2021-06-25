UNC students plan protest Friday over Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure battle

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A protest is scheduled to happen Friday at noon outside UNC Chapel Hill's South Building.
UNC's Black Student Movement organized the protest because of the UNC Board of Trustee's decision to not give tenure to Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.
The student group issued 13 demands to the university Wednesday during a meeting with UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, including addressing Hannah-Jones' tenure, evaluating the overpolicing of Black students, and improving the unsung heroes statue honoring enslaved Black people who built the university.
"I am going to fight for Black UNC for as hard as I can, for as long as I can," UNC Black Student Movement President Taliajah 'Terry' Vann
NC Policy Watch reports Hannah-Jones will not start her role as Knight Chair as planned Thursday without a resolution to her tenure application.
