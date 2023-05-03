NIL deals coming for North Carolina high school athletes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High school athletes will soon be able to make money off their own name, image and likeness.

Our newsgathering partners at News & Observer confirmed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved the plan Tuesday and scheduled it to become effective July 1.

Name, image and likeness, commonly referred to as NIL, recently went into effect for college athletes. It now allows them to be paid by companies to appear in advertising or otherwise promote the business. Some of the most popular college athletes across the country have reportedly been raking in millions of dollars.

NIL for high school athletes is not unheard of. In fact, this approved plan makes North Carolina the 28th state to adopt an NIL policy for high school athletes, according to Business of College Sports, which tracks NIL nationally.

To take advantage of their NIL rights, the NCHSAA will require athletes, along with parents/custodians, coaches, athletic directors and principals to complete the National Federation of High Schools' NIL course every year, the N &O reports.

Students would then be allowed to use their name, image and likeness to profit from things like appearances, autographs, camps and clinics, group licensing deals, social media and product endorsements.