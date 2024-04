9 people displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Fayetteville

The fire department said the flames started just before 2 a.m. on a balcony at the Westpark Apartments on Fountain Grove Circle.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a fire Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Fayetteville.

Nine people were displaced from their homes.

The fire department said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

