Grandmother mistakenly receives 6 Nintendo Switch gaming consoles

PHOENIX (WTVD) -- Granny got game!

Deborah Lewis mistakenly received six brand new Nintendo Switch game consoles.

The games were delivered to her front porch in Phoenix, Arizona, by an area Target.

Lewis was a bit confused. After all, she had not ordered the game consoles.

She tried multiple times to return them to a nearby Target store, but she did not have much luck.

Eventually, two Target employees came to Lewis home. She figured they were there to pick up the gaming consoles, but she was in for a surprise.

The employees told her that she could just keep the systems, encouraging her to give them to her grandchildren or anyone else she'd like.
