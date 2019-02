A man accused of faking a slip and fall at a business in New Jersey pleaded not guilty to insurance fraud charges Thursday.Authorities said surveillance video shows 57-year-old Alexander Goldinsky filling a cup with ice, tossing the cubes on the floor and pretending to slip and fall.Goldinsky, of Randolph, was working as a subcontractor at a company in Woodbridge and was in the snack room at the time.Officials said he waited on the floor until he was discovered and then filed a false insurance claim, not just for ambulance service but also treatment he received at a local hospital for his alleged injuries.He was arrested back on Jan. 15 and is now charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception.He made a brief court appearance Thursday, entered his plea, and was ordered back to court on March 8.The entire appearance took about a minute, and he spent much of the hearing trying to cover his face with a notebook because of the media presence inside.He was eventually ordered to put that notebook down, which he did reluctantly, and continued to turn away from reporters inside.