No silly string and other weird laws still on the books in North Carolina

By
A new bill moving forward in the North Carolina legislature would do away with some of the weird laws that are still in the books across the state.

In Mount Airy, using silly string is a crime.

In some parts of North Carolina it's also illegal to:
  • Let your chicken roam free (Ahoskie)
  • Allow your lawn to be taller than 10 inches (Huntersville)
  • Own more than two dogs on any parcel smaller than about 2/3 acre (Haw River)
  • Not have a screen on a window (Aurora)
  • Larceny of pine straw (statewide)
  • Wear a thong bathing suit(Kure Beach)


Mitch Kokai is with the John Locke foundation -- a conservative think tank which supports Senate Bill 584.

"This bill itself doesn't get rid of any of the crazy crimes" he said. "It doesn't get rid of any of them but it does help the process of gathering all of them together so that people will know what's a crime."

"Once that's done," he continued, "which is what this bill is starting the process of doing, once that's done then people can go back, look at some of these crimes and say which ones do we really need, which ones do we not need."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nclaws
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged for crashing into Massage Envy in north Raleigh
North Carolina won't fund conversion therapy, Gov. Cooper says
Now Open: Chido Taco, mercado-style taqueria in Raleigh
Adoptive mother of Erica Parsons pleads guilty to murder
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
NC kills more shelter animals than nearly any state: study
Police locate mother of abandoned baby in Pennsylvania
Show More
NYC art gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Swimming area at Hope Mills Lake set to reopen
Navy identifies pilot killed in crash in Death Valley National Park
60 weekend days in jail for man who poisoned wife's coffee
Uptick in mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling
More TOP STORIES News