No silly string and other weird laws still on the books in North Carolina

In Mount Airy, using silly string is a crime.
In some parts of North Carolina it's also illegal to:
- Let your chicken roam free (Ahoskie)
- Allow your lawn to be taller than 10 inches (Huntersville)
- Own more than two dogs on any parcel smaller than about 2/3 acre (Haw River)
- Not have a screen on a window (Aurora)
- Larceny of pine straw (statewide)
- Wear a thong bathing suit(Kure Beach)
Mitch Kokai is with the John Locke foundation -- a conservative think tank which supports Senate Bill 584.
"This bill itself doesn't get rid of any of the crazy crimes" he said. "It doesn't get rid of any of them but it does help the process of gathering all of them together so that people will know what's a crime."
"Once that's done," he continued, "which is what this bill is starting the process of doing, once that's done then people can go back, look at some of these crimes and say which ones do we really need, which ones do we not need."