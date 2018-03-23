No students injured in Garner High School bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

No students injured in Garner High School bus crash (WTVD)

GARNER (WTVD) --
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a Garner High School bus Friday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened before 7:30 a.m. on Raynor Road at Business US 70.

Officials have yet to release details surrounding the wreck; however, the said no one on the bus was injured.



ABC11 is working to learn the condition of the other driver.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashbus crashGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News