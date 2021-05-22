5-month-old girl located after alleged Greensboro abduction; Amber Alert canceled

Greensboro police were looking for Nora Starr Grant.
The alleged abductor was described as a 20-year-old male wearing a blue athletic sweatshirt, blue jeans, white socks and blue Nikes.
The alleged car was a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with NC license tag HFK-2105.
The alleged abduction took place at 2434 Randleman Road. The car and driver were last seen traveling south on Randleman Road toward I-40.
Amber Alert officials canceled the alert just before 9 a.m. and said the child was located.
