Mild winter ushers in early start to allergy season in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mild winter has put the tree pollen in central Carolina into the moderately high zone in mid-February triggering an early start for many with seasonal allergies.

"Each year, allergies start in February, but, with the mild winter we had this year, this feels even earlier than normal," explained Dr. Edwin Kim, an allergy specialist with UNC Health.

Dr. Kim says there are some things you can do to get ahead of symptoms.

"First, stock up on your allergy meds," Kim said. "And, the most important thing to do right now is those nasal sprays. The steroids in particular, Flonase or Nasonex, or similar ones because those need to build up in your nose to be able to be most effective."

Dr. Kim says decreasing pollen exposure also helps and you can do that by simply keeping windows shut as much as possible.

"Right now, it's microscopic invisible pollen circulating that's causing a lot of symptoms," Kim said. "After a day outside it's a good idea to wash up or shower before getting into bed to keep pollen out."