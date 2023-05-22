People in Durham celebrate Asian American culture during AAPI festival

"It's a really rich and diverse tapestry of cultures."

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday, North Carolina Asian Americans Together (NCAAT) hosted an Asian Pacific American Heritage Month festival at Central Park in Downtown Durham.

The event celebrated a variety of cultures through poetry, musical and dance performances, and food.

There was also a vendor market featuring more than 40 AAPI-owned small businesses

"It's a really rich and diverse tapestry of cultures. There's over 20 different ethnicities represented in the Asian American community and we speak over 40 different languages," said one festival goer. "Hopefully people take this month as a chance to learn a little bit about something they didn't know about before."

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month continues throughout the month of May.

