North Carolina Central basketball player dies at 22

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University basketball player Devin Butts died Friday, the university announced. He was 22.

"We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin. This is a devastating tragedy for our team, fans, and the entire NCCU community," said NCCU men's basketball head coach LeVelle Moton. "Devin will always be remembered as an incredible teammate that had an infectious smile at all times. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and those who were blessed to know him."

The 6-5 forward, a native of Macon, Georgia, averaged 5.4 points in 17 appearances this past season for the Eagles, including a 15-point performance on five made 3-pointers in the team's MEAC Championship quarterfinals victory over Delaware State on March 8. He had a season-high 16 points on Jan. 3 against Toccoa Falls.

Devin Butts was 22 years old. NCCU Athletics

He was on track to graduate with a bachelor's degree in Behavioral and Social Sciences this summer.

Butts previously played at New Mexico Junior College (2021-22) and Louisiana (2020-21).

The university did not release any details about the circumstances of his death.