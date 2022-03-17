gas prices

North Carolina gas station lowers prices to $2.25 to give community break at the pump

The station in Burnsville ran out of gas in a few hours, but the owners plan to drop the price again soon.
By Karina Nova
EMBED <>More Videos

NC gas station lowers price to $2.25 a gallon to help community

NORTH CAROLINA -- Imagine buying gas for about $2 a gallon.

That's hard to come by these days, but lucky drivers in North Carolina were able to get it for $2.25 a gallon.

Gas station owners in Burnsville said they wanted to help people during this time, so they took a loss and dropped their prices.

Their customers were very thankful.

RELATED: Name brand or generic? What to know about buying cheaper gas amid soaring fuel prices

"I think that's really great and kind of them to do that for people around here like us," customer Caylie Vess said. "I think it's really good of them."

The cheap gas was available from just before noon to about 5 p.m., when it ran out.

The station is expecting another delivery Thursday night or Friday morning.

The owners plan to drop the price again soon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinamoneygas pricesact of kindnessgas stationu.s. & worldcommunity
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
As oil prices fall, experts say it could take time for relief at pump
High gas prices affect Farmers Market vendors and customers
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
TOP STORIES
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
Goldsboro 14-year-old shot and killed when bullets fired into home
Court orders Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal
After 35 years, curtain closes for beloved Hillside High drama teacher
HBCUs targeted by bomb threats to receive federal funding
Ukrainians in the Triangle watch as beloved country ravaged by war
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Show More
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
Man dies after shooting at residence near Durham park
UNCG nurses lead education effort in refugee crisis
NC Asian community uneasy on anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings
More TOP STORIES News