North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival prepares to open for holiday season

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival held a special preview night on Tuesday at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheater.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another holiday tradition is getting ready to open to the public later this week.

The festival officially opens Friday and runs through Jan. 8. New this year is a Sensory Friendly Night on Dec. 6.

ABC11 Together is sponsoring the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival again this year.

In 2021 the event attracted more than 200,000 visitors. The festival is now in its seventh year.