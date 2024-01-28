Foul smell reported by maintenance worker leads to discovery of human remains inside home

CLYDE, N.C. -- An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a Western North Carolina duplex.

According to a press release from the Haywood County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, deputies responded to a "suspicious situation" on James Street in Clyde. A maintenance worker had reported a foul smell and discovered what appeared to be human remains inside a duplex.

The sheriff's office, along with Haywood County Emergency Services and Canton Fire Department, secured the area.

A search warrant was subsequently issued and human remains were located.

"Identification of the deceased is not known at this time," the sheriff's office said in their release.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and the sheriff's office said further details will be released when available.

An earlier post on Facebook from the sheriff's office asked the public to avoid the area while there was a "heavy law enforcement and first responder presence." Officials also said there was no threat to the community.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.