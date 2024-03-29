NCDHHS returns control of child welfare services to Nash County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is returning control of child welfare services to Nash County, effective today.

NCDHHS temporarily assumed leadership in September of last year. Since then, the state and county worked to improve child welfare services and ensure appropriate standards.

"Moving forward, we will continue to work closely with NCDHHS to ensure we are meeting state expectations and doing all we can for children and families in our county," said Nash County Manager Stacie Shtazer.

NCDHHS will continue providing regular technical assistance and oversight to the Nash County Department of Social Services.