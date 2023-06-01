6 bounce house incidents reported in North Carolina over past 5 years, department of labor says

Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning to immediately stop using the "My Bouncer Little Castle" due to the risk of entrapment and strangulation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- News 13 has obtained records from the North Carolina Department of Labor for bounce house incidents in the state over the past five years.

A study by the University of Georgia found at least 479 people injured and 28 died worldwide in more than 130 bounce house accidents because of weather events since 2000, according to a university publication.

Over the past five years, North Carolina had six incidents, according to NCDOL.

"NCDOL would not be apprised of incidents that occurred in an individual's private yard or if there were no injuries," an NCDOL spokesperson wrote.

April 7, 2018

Location: Roxboro

Number of Inflatables: 1

Injury Type: Neck

Penalties Issued: No

According to the incident investigation report: A "strap for ladder was placed around his neck, chocked when he fell." The state issued a shutdown of the event at Palace Pointe in Roxboro, North Carolina. The company was not cited for the incident. With the cause of the accident listed as rider.

May 12, 2019

Location: Concord

Number of Inflatables: 1

Injury Type: Neck & Back

Penalties Issued: No

According to the incident investigation report: A rider was captured on video entering the bounce house while the operator was "distracted." The cause of the incident has redacted information, however, states "signs restrict riders to a certain age, and clearly state no back flips." Bart Benton, owner of the equipment, was not cited. The cause of accident list rider.

Oct. 21, 2019

Location: Raleigh

Number of Inflatables: 1

Injury Type: Stitches & Neck

Penalties Issued: No

According to the incident investigation report: "A gust of wind blew the bounce house over while patrons were trying to take the multiple inflatables down." Three people were injured during this incident. According to the report, a man suffered a laceration on his hand while trying to maintain control of the inflatable, with the unit falling onto a child and an adult. Jump & Laugh Inflatables was not cited. The cause of accident list rider.

Nov. 12, 2022

Location: Greensboro

Number of Inflatables: 1 Injury

Type: Bruises: Contusion Head

Penalties Issued: No

According to the incident investigation report: A rider climbed on the outside of the inflatable and jumped down to the floor. Bumper Jumpers did not face any penalties from the state. The cause of the incident list rider.

Jan. 1, 2023

Location: Concord

Number of Inflatables: 1

Injury Type: Head bump

Penalties Issued: No

According to the incident investigation report: Two kids bumped heads while playing inside an inflatable amusement. The incident occurred at Xtreme Play. The cause of accident list rider.

March 25, 2023

Location: Brevard

Number of Inflatables: 2

Injury Type: Multiple injuries

Penalties Issued: Yes

According to the incident investigation report: During a high gust of wind, two inflatables were not properly staked down and side tethers were not used. Incredibles Inflatables and Amusement was fined $37,500 by NCDOL.

