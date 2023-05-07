North Carolina sheriff's deputy shot while serving warrant in Buncombe County

A North Carolina sheriff's deputy is recovering after he was shot while attempting to serve a warrant.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina sheriff's deputy is recovering after he was shot while attempting to serve a warrant Sunday morning.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Magistrate's office located at the county's detention center at around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities said the deputy was assisting a woman with securing a protective order against a man for a recent incident.

When the man walked into the building, a deputy and an officer from the Asheville Police Department approached him and attempted to arrest him. The man resisted and allegedly shot the deputy in the shoulder during the altercation.

The deputy returned fire hitting the man, who ran from the scene. He was later arrested outside Mission Hospital.

The deputy is now home recovering.

The Asheville police officer sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

The SBI is now investigating.