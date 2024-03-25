NC woman surprised with marriage proposal from high school sweetheart after beating cancer

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman who beat cancer said yes to forever with her high school sweetheart on the same day.

A video posted to social media showed 27-year-old Angelica May surrounded by family and friends at Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute in Wilmington after she completed her last chemotherapy session for stage-two triple-negative breast cancer.

May walked down the hallway to applause before she was gifted 10 roses symbolizing the years shared with her high school sweetheart, Imeek Watkins. He then proposed to May who tearfully accepted as everyone cheered and applauded.

"He had my whole medical team on board with his planning and they were crying happy tears," May told Storyful.