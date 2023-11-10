Fire Marshal in Raleigh coordinating resources for Western NC fires

At least four fires are burning and some of them are less than 20% contained.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Office of the State Marshal is helping to coordinate efforts to battle fires in the western part of the state.

"Many of the firefighters work, work in jobs and to pull them out in the middle of the week to go commit to a four to five-day deployment is pretty tough," said Tony Bailey, chief state fire marshal.

Bailey said they're working with a mix of paid and volunteer staff to get people deployed to where they are most needed.

Right now the fire marshal's office is most focused on the Poplar Drive fire in Henderson County.

There are nine brush trucks from all over the state in Henderson County including one from Rocky Mount and another from the Orange Rural Fire Department.

Chief Bailey said the US Forest Service is handling the Collett Ridge Fire in the Cherokee area which is 450 acres. If they need to send resources there, he said they will